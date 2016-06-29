OSLO, June 29 Oil and gas production at five Norwegian oil and gas fields will shut if oil workers and employers fail to agree a wage deal by July 2, The Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), representing the oil firms, said on Wednesday.

The fields that would be impacted are operated by ExxonMobil , Engie and BASF's oil and gas unit Wintershall.

Workers on three Statoil-operated fields also plan to strike unless a deal is agreed, but NOG said these would not have to shut in the initial phase of a conflict.

A final round of mandatory talks will be hosted by a state mediator on June 30 and July 1 in an effort to avoid disruption that could start the following day. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)