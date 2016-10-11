OSLO Oct 11 Norwegian oil service workers have ended a strike that disrupted the drilling of new oil and gas wells on the country's offshore energy industry, the Industri Energi labour union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The strike among more than 300 workers had lasted since Sept. 21. The conflict did not interrupt output of oil and gas. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)