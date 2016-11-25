BRIEF-Cat Financial posts Q4 profit of $85 mln, down 25 pct
* Reported fourth-quarter 2016 revenues of $642 million, a decrease of $6 million, or 1 percent
OSLO Nov 25 Norway's oil and energy ministry has approved a hike in the 2016 oil output quota of the North Sea Troll field to 46.5 million barrels from 41.7 million, giving it the highest output level since 2009, document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.
Field operator Statoil requested an increase on behalf of the license partners in September, and the ministry granted it on Nov. 4, a letter from the ministry showed.
Other partners in the field are Norway's state-owned Petoro, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* DePuy Synthes receives FDA clearance for cement-augmented pedicle screw systems
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 The Brazilian central bank's recent decision to ease reserve requirements for commercial lenders could lead to less state oversight of the industry, paving the way for more credit, Banco Santander Brasil SA's top executive said on Thursday.