STAVANGER, Norway Oct 12 Norwegian oil and gas production will probably remain unchanged over the coming decade, the head of the country's Oil Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

"Future oil and gas production is expected to stay at current levels for the next ten years," NPD chief Bente Nyland told reporters.

"In the longer term, the uncertainty is greater since yet-to-be-discovered resources will make up a larger part of production."

Norway is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second largest for gas. Oil production peaked in 2001 and has fallen since. In 2010 the Nordic country produced 1.8 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)