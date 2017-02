OSLO Nov 11 Norway's $548-billion sovereign wealth fund is focusing its investments in European equity and will continue to do so until the end of the year, its Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad told reporters on Friday.

It plans to buy 100 billion crowns ($17.5 billion) in equity during this autumn.

The fund, commonly known as the "oil fund", is managed by a unit of the central bank. It is Europe's largest equity investor. ($1 = 5.701 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)