* CEO declines comment on whether sees further EFSF
investments
* C. banks, rather than SWFs, are key players on bond
markets
* Says more upbeat on Europe's outlook than others
* To reduce fund's bond allocation over time
By Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Nov 21 The euro zone has yet to
offer enough clarity on how the rescue mechanism it set up to
manage its debt crisis will function, the head of Norway's $537
billion wealth fund, Europe's biggest equity investor, said on
Monday.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is meant to
attract investment from nations like oil producer Norway to
bolster the fund's capacity to support the euro zone's troubled
sovereign debtors. But so far potential contributors have hung
back, saying the plan so far is too vague.
"An institution like the EFSF has, in an investor's mind, an
issue of what it will develop into," Yngve Slyngstad told
reporters.
Managed by a unit of the Norwegian central bank, Norway's
wealth fund, commonly known as the "oil fund", invests abroad
the Nordic state's tax revenues from oil activities to save for
future generations. It is one of the world's largest funds.
It held less than 100 million euros ($135 million) in EFSF
investments at the end of the third quarter, compared with the
13 billion the rescue mechanism has issued in total, and only
took part in the first of the three EFSF bond auctions held so
far. ]
Slyngstad's views echoed comments he made last month, when
he said he was holding fire on EFSF investments until more was
known on how they would be structured.
On Monday, the fund's chief declined to say directly under
what circumstances he would consider further investments in the
euro zone rescue mechanism.
Instead, he played down the influence sovereign wealth funds
can have in the current financial turmoil, pointing out that by
the far key players were central banks.
"The biggest investor in government bonds, without
comparison, is the world's central banks. It is 10 trillion
dollars that the central banks have in their coffers, (while)
the whole global bond market is only 25 trillion," said
Slyngstad.
"So the most important actor in the government bond market
is not 'the market', but the central banks."
The European Central Bank, afraid of compromising its
independence and being accused of printing money, has so far
played a limited and reluctant role in buying bonds on the open
market to hold down the borrowing costs of debtors such as
Greece and Italy.
Asked whether central banks should take on a more active
role, encouraging the fund to buy EFSF investments, Slyngstad
said the fund did not comment on central banks' policies.
"There are different possibilities of outcome, and as a
large investor we expect to get well paid to take on risk. And
of course on the world bond markets today, it is hard to see
that you get well paid," he said.
SEES REDUCTION IN BOND HOLDINGS
Worries about rising government debt on both sides of the
Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday,
knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds
deemed to be safe havens.
Slyngstad shares widespread concerns about Europe's economic
outlook, saying that the region would face "enormous challenges"
for maybe up to three years.
But he also struck a surprisingly upbeat note, arguing that
the crisis gave the opportunity to conduct much-needed
structural reforms, especially in southern Europe, which would
boost Europe's position over time and the competitiveness of
European companies.
"The saying (goes) 'never waste a good crisis'," Slyngstad
said. "We are more positive to Europe than what is currently
written in most commentaries.
"The reason is that we can take a longer-term horizon. What
is happening today in Europe is probably positive, for the
investors and probably also eventually for the whole continent."
He called such "growing pains" the natural consequence of
globalisation.
"The financial crisis, one of the possible reasons for it is
that you had huge global imbalances, which were caused by
globalisation," said Slyngstad.
Regarding the way it allocates assets, the oil fund will
over time reduce its bond portfolio, with the majority of its
cash flow currently being invested in equities, Slyngstad said.
"We have now ... an implicit allocation to bonds of 35
percent (of the fund's value)," said Slyngstad.
"It has been said very clearly from the (Norwegian) Ministry
of Finance, and also implicitly by the (Norwegian) Parliament,
that we would reduce our bond holdings over time."
Slyngstad also repeated that the fund, which has begun to
invest on the property market in recent years, would probably
make major acquisitions in two years' time.
"2013 may be the time when we are most likely to be more
active on the real estate front," he said.
($1 = 5.781 Norwegian Kroner)
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)