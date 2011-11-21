* CEO declines comment on whether sees further EFSF investments

* C. banks, rather than SWFs, are key players on bond markets

* Says more upbeat on Europe's outlook than others

* To reduce fund's bond allocation over time

By Victoria Klesty and Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Nov 21 The euro zone has yet to offer enough clarity on how the rescue mechanism it set up to manage its debt crisis will function, the head of Norway's $537 billion wealth fund, Europe's biggest equity investor, said on Monday.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is meant to attract investment from nations like oil producer Norway to bolster the fund's capacity to support the euro zone's troubled sovereign debtors. But so far potential contributors have hung back, saying the plan so far is too vague.

"An institution like the EFSF has, in an investor's mind, an issue of what it will develop into," Yngve Slyngstad told reporters.

Managed by a unit of the Norwegian central bank, Norway's wealth fund, commonly known as the "oil fund", invests abroad the Nordic state's tax revenues from oil activities to save for future generations. It is one of the world's largest funds.

It held less than 100 million euros ($135 million) in EFSF investments at the end of the third quarter, compared with the 13 billion the rescue mechanism has issued in total, and only took part in the first of the three EFSF bond auctions held so far. ]

Slyngstad's views echoed comments he made last month, when he said he was holding fire on EFSF investments until more was known on how they would be structured.

On Monday, the fund's chief declined to say directly under what circumstances he would consider further investments in the euro zone rescue mechanism.

Instead, he played down the influence sovereign wealth funds can have in the current financial turmoil, pointing out that by the far key players were central banks.

"The biggest investor in government bonds, without comparison, is the world's central banks. It is 10 trillion dollars that the central banks have in their coffers, (while) the whole global bond market is only 25 trillion," said Slyngstad.

"So the most important actor in the government bond market is not 'the market', but the central banks."

The European Central Bank, afraid of compromising its independence and being accused of printing money, has so far played a limited and reluctant role in buying bonds on the open market to hold down the borrowing costs of debtors such as Greece and Italy.

Asked whether central banks should take on a more active role, encouraging the fund to buy EFSF investments, Slyngstad said the fund did not comment on central banks' policies.

"There are different possibilities of outcome, and as a large investor we expect to get well paid to take on risk. And of course on the world bond markets today, it is hard to see that you get well paid," he said.

SEES REDUCTION IN BOND HOLDINGS

Worries about rising government debt on both sides of the Atlantic swept across financial markets again on Monday, knocking stocks sharply lower and pushing up prices of bonds deemed to be safe havens.

Slyngstad shares widespread concerns about Europe's economic outlook, saying that the region would face "enormous challenges" for maybe up to three years.

But he also struck a surprisingly upbeat note, arguing that the crisis gave the opportunity to conduct much-needed structural reforms, especially in southern Europe, which would boost Europe's position over time and the competitiveness of European companies.

"The saying (goes) 'never waste a good crisis'," Slyngstad said. "We are more positive to Europe than what is currently written in most commentaries.

"The reason is that we can take a longer-term horizon. What is happening today in Europe is probably positive, for the investors and probably also eventually for the whole continent."

He called such "growing pains" the natural consequence of globalisation.

"The financial crisis, one of the possible reasons for it is that you had huge global imbalances, which were caused by globalisation," said Slyngstad.

Regarding the way it allocates assets, the oil fund will over time reduce its bond portfolio, with the majority of its cash flow currently being invested in equities, Slyngstad said.

"We have now ... an implicit allocation to bonds of 35 percent (of the fund's value)," said Slyngstad.

"It has been said very clearly from the (Norwegian) Ministry of Finance, and also implicitly by the (Norwegian) Parliament, that we would reduce our bond holdings over time."

Slyngstad also repeated that the fund, which has begun to invest on the property market in recent years, would probably make major acquisitions in two years' time.

"2013 may be the time when we are most likely to be more active on the real estate front," he said. ($1 = 5.781 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)