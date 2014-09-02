BRIEF-China Evergrande says proposed issuance of us$ senior notes
* Intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness of group
OSLO, Sept 2 Norway's sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 50 percent stake in a series of Spanish logistics properties for 242 million euros ($317.6 mln) through its joint venture with Prologis, the fund said on Tuesday.
The deal includes eight buildings with a total leasable area in excess of 150,000 square meters and two land parcels totaling 14.9 hectares in Madrid and Barcelona, it added.
Prologis will perform the asset management. (1 US dollar = 0.7621 euro) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.
* Scentre Group prices A$650 million equivalent of senior guaranteed US$ 144a/reg s notes