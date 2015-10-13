OSLO Oct 13 Norway's $856-billion sovereign wealth fund should put Indonesian firm Astra International Tbk PT under observation because of the risk of severe environmental damage, the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.

The fund has ethical ambitions and does not invest in a range of companies that contradict those ambitions, including firms involved in the production of tobacco, nuclear weapons or cluster munitions. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)