(Adds interview with OLF economist, quotes, estimates,
background)
* Investments seen peaking to new record of $32 bln in 2014
* Investments in giant N.Sea find not included in estimates
* Overall costs in sector seen rising 6 pct/yr
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Nov 10 The Norwegian oil industry
lobby raised its forecasts for investments in the country's oil
and gas sector to new record levels as energy firms take
advantage of high oil prices to develop fields.
The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) said on
Thursday its estimates for total investments would peak at 185
billion Norwegian crowns ($32.21 billion) in 2014, up from the
peak of 157 billion it saw last year.
High oil prices have increased the will to invest in new
fields and to upgrade ageing installations at existing fields,
the OLF said.
"A lot of projects are being fast-tracked to be developed
quicker alongside more traditional field developments," Bjoern
Harald Martinsen, the OLF's head of economic analysis, told
Reuters.
Investments are expected to fall in 2015 and 2016, he said,
although the lobby's estimates did not include the investments
for a giant North Sea find that has revived optimism in an oil
region long considered past its prime.
The Aldous/Avaldsnes discovery celebrated last month by
Norway's Statoil and Sweden's Lundin could be
the third-biggest find ever made off Norway.
"Most of the investments in Aldous/Avaldsnes are expected to
take place after 2016," Martinsen told reporters.
"But, if for some reason they are brought forward, it would
increase the level of investments for the years (we have
forecasts for). If so, investments in 2015 and 2016 could be as
high as 2014, at the very least."
The OLF sees investments in the Norwegian oil sector to
reach 153 billion crowns in 2011 compared with the 152 billion
crowns the Norwegian statistics bureau (SSB) expects to be
invested this year.
Some 70 percent of the expected investments will be spent on
exploration and production in the North Sea, with the rest of
the activity taking place in the Norwegian and Barents Seas.
For 2012, the OLF expects 175 billion crowns to be invested
in 2012, while SSB expects that sum to top 172 billion.
The Norwegian statistics bureau has so far only provided
investment forecasts for up until next year.
After 2012, the lobby sees 182 billion crowns invested in
2013, 30 billion more than it saw in last year's forecast,
rising to 185 billion crowns in 2014, against 157 billion it saw
last year.
In 2015, it expects 180 billion crowns to be invested -- 35
billion more than it saw last year -- declining to 165 billion
in 2016.
The OLF offered one caveat to its upbeat estimates, however.
"If European politicians manage to fix the situation (with
the Europe debt crisis), it will be fine," said Martinsen. "But
if oil prices fall, we could see a situation where investments
are held back by oil companies."
Cost levels in the Norwegian oil sector are expected to rise
six percent every year until 2016, according to the OLF, due to
increasing prices for equipment, material and labour.
"It is important to have control over costs," said
Martinsen. "If costs become too high, the development of certain
projects considered as marginal ones could be reassessed ... or
delayed."
Norway is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the
second largest for gas. Oil production peaked in 2001. In 2010
the Nordic country produced 1.8 million barrels per day.
