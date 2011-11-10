(Adds interview with OLF economist, quotes, estimates, background)

* Investments seen peaking to new record of $32 bln in 2014

* Investments in giant N.Sea find not included in estimates

* Overall costs in sector seen rising 6 pct/yr

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, Nov 10 The Norwegian oil industry lobby raised its forecasts for investments in the country's oil and gas sector to new record levels as energy firms take advantage of high oil prices to develop fields.

The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) said on Thursday its estimates for total investments would peak at 185 billion Norwegian crowns ($32.21 billion) in 2014, up from the peak of 157 billion it saw last year.

High oil prices have increased the will to invest in new fields and to upgrade ageing installations at existing fields, the OLF said.

"A lot of projects are being fast-tracked to be developed quicker alongside more traditional field developments," Bjoern Harald Martinsen, the OLF's head of economic analysis, told Reuters.

Investments are expected to fall in 2015 and 2016, he said, although the lobby's estimates did not include the investments for a giant North Sea find that has revived optimism in an oil region long considered past its prime.

The Aldous/Avaldsnes discovery celebrated last month by Norway's Statoil and Sweden's Lundin could be the third-biggest find ever made off Norway.

"Most of the investments in Aldous/Avaldsnes are expected to take place after 2016," Martinsen told reporters.

"But, if for some reason they are brought forward, it would increase the level of investments for the years (we have forecasts for). If so, investments in 2015 and 2016 could be as high as 2014, at the very least."

The OLF sees investments in the Norwegian oil sector to reach 153 billion crowns in 2011 compared with the 152 billion crowns the Norwegian statistics bureau (SSB) expects to be invested this year.

Some 70 percent of the expected investments will be spent on exploration and production in the North Sea, with the rest of the activity taking place in the Norwegian and Barents Seas.

For 2012, the OLF expects 175 billion crowns to be invested in 2012, while SSB expects that sum to top 172 billion.

The Norwegian statistics bureau has so far only provided investment forecasts for up until next year.

After 2012, the lobby sees 182 billion crowns invested in 2013, 30 billion more than it saw in last year's forecast, rising to 185 billion crowns in 2014, against 157 billion it saw last year.

In 2015, it expects 180 billion crowns to be invested -- 35 billion more than it saw last year -- declining to 165 billion in 2016.

The OLF offered one caveat to its upbeat estimates, however.

"If European politicians manage to fix the situation (with the Europe debt crisis), it will be fine," said Martinsen. "But if oil prices fall, we could see a situation where investments are held back by oil companies."

Cost levels in the Norwegian oil sector are expected to rise six percent every year until 2016, according to the OLF, due to increasing prices for equipment, material and labour.

"It is important to have control over costs," said Martinsen. "If costs become too high, the development of certain projects considered as marginal ones could be reassessed ... or delayed."

Norway is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second largest for gas. Oil production peaked in 2001. In 2010 the Nordic country produced 1.8 million barrels per day. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)