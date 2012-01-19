(Corrects ownership stakes in fourth paragraph)

OSLO Jan 19 Investments in the two oil fields Luno and Hild offshore Norway are seen at 24 billion Norwegian crowns ($4 billion) and 25 billion ($4.2 billion) respectively, Norway's oil and energy ministry said on Thursday.

The fields are expected to come on stream in the fourth quarter of 2015 and 2016 respectively, the ministry said.

Reserves at Luno are estimated at 183 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) while the Hild field is seen holding 188 million boe.

Sweden's Lundin has a 40 percent stake in the Luno discovery and is the operator. Norway's Statoil holds 40 percent and Denmark's Maersk has 20 percent.

France's Total is the operator of the Hild field with a 51 percent stake. Norwegian state-owned Petoro holds 30 percent and Statoil 19 percent. ($1 = 6.0031 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Victoria Klesty)