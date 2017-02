OSLO Nov 10 A Norwegian oil industry said on Thursday it saw oil investments peaking at 185 billion Norwegian crowns ($32.21 billion) in 2014.

"Investments are expected to increase from about 153 billion crowns this year to 185 billion in 2014 before falling somewhat back in 2015 and 2016," the Norwegian Oil Industry Association said in a statement.

Norway's statistics bureau has said it sees investments of 152 billion in 2011.

($1=5.744 Norwegian Crown)

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)