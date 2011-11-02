(Adds oil company comments, background)
* 22nd licence round focuses on Arctic frontier
* Deadline to nominate blocks: Jan. 11
* Mature-area licences expected late this year or early next
* Pleased by recent North Sea find, industry looks north
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Nov 2 Norway kicked off its 22nd licensing
round for offshore oil and gas exploration on Wednesday by
asking energy companies to nominate new frontier areas in parts
of the Norwegian and Barents seas where they would like to
explore.
The call did not include the more mature North Sea area, the
potentially lucrative eastern Barents zone along Norway's newly
settled boundary with Russia or the environmentally sensitive
blocks off the Lofoten archipelago.
"I am determined to maintain activity at all levels on the
Norwegian shelf," said Norway's energy and petroleum minister
Ola Borten Moe, adding that he expected major interest from oil
companies in Norway's "immature areas".
He set the deadline for nominations at January 11, 2012.
Norway's exploration activity has been shifting focus to
Arctic waters in recent years, away from current infrastructure,
on hopes for major finds as the North Sea area is depleted.
Still, this summer's surprise discovery of the giant
Aldous/Avaldsnes field in the North Sea off southern Norway,
potentially the country's third-largest ever, reignited hopes
the area could still contain major reserves.
A separate and more frequent licence process for mature
areas off Norway, including the heavily developed North Sea,
drew applications from 43 oil explorers earlier this year.
Licensees there are to be picked in the next few months.
"No new areas have been added this time so I think you will
see the same tendency as in the 21st round, with nominations
around the Norwegian Sea and in the middle and western Barents,"
said Erik Haugane, chief executive of Det Norske Oljeselskap
.
"The government still has not opened for nominations in the
northern part of the Barents, in the Svalbard area, which I
think is a pity."
Haugane declined to say which areas Det Norske planned to
nominate. So did Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.
"We have seen frontier exploration move northward, and the
discoveries in the Barents this year like Skrugard, Skalle and
Norvarg all show that this is an interesting area," Skauby said.
He said Statoil's attention to the North Sea would in no way
weaken as exploration crept north.
"Aldous proved that we need to continue focusing on the more
mature areas," he said.
Norway's frontier licensing rounds generally come every
second year.
"Everyone works continuously to see what new areas might be
of interest, so it's not like the ministry is suddenly opening a
door to the unknown," said Haugane.
The ministry said that after it examines the nomination list
it will select blocks to be made available for drilling and
begin the process of assigning operators and licensees.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi and Jason
Neely)