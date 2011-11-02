(Adds oil company comments, background)

* 22nd licence round focuses on Arctic frontier

* Deadline to nominate blocks: Jan. 11

* Mature-area licences expected late this year or early next

* Pleased by recent North Sea find, industry looks north anyway

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Nov 2 Norway kicked off its 22nd licensing round for offshore oil and gas exploration on Wednesday by asking energy companies to nominate new frontier areas in parts of the Norwegian and Barents seas where they would like to explore.

The call did not include the more mature North Sea area, the potentially lucrative eastern Barents zone along Norway's newly settled boundary with Russia or the environmentally sensitive blocks off the Lofoten archipelago.

"I am determined to maintain activity at all levels on the Norwegian shelf," said Norway's energy and petroleum minister Ola Borten Moe, adding that he expected major interest from oil companies in Norway's "immature areas".

He set the deadline for nominations at January 11, 2012.

Norway's exploration activity has been shifting focus to Arctic waters in recent years, away from current infrastructure, on hopes for major finds as the North Sea area is depleted.

Still, this summer's surprise discovery of the giant Aldous/Avaldsnes field in the North Sea off southern Norway, potentially the country's third-largest ever, reignited hopes the area could still contain major reserves.

A separate and more frequent licence process for mature areas off Norway, including the heavily developed North Sea, drew applications from 43 oil explorers earlier this year. Licensees there are to be picked in the next few months.

"No new areas have been added this time so I think you will see the same tendency as in the 21st round, with nominations around the Norwegian Sea and in the middle and western Barents," said Erik Haugane, chief executive of Det Norske Oljeselskap .

"The government still has not opened for nominations in the northern part of the Barents, in the Svalbard area, which I think is a pity."

Haugane declined to say which areas Det Norske planned to nominate. So did Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.

"We have seen frontier exploration move northward, and the discoveries in the Barents this year like Skrugard, Skalle and Norvarg all show that this is an interesting area," Skauby said.

He said Statoil's attention to the North Sea would in no way weaken as exploration crept north.

"Aldous proved that we need to continue focusing on the more mature areas," he said.

Norway's frontier licensing rounds generally come every second year.

"Everyone works continuously to see what new areas might be of interest, so it's not like the ministry is suddenly opening a door to the unknown," said Haugane.

The ministry said that after it examines the nomination list it will select blocks to be made available for drilling and begin the process of assigning operators and licensees. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi and Jason Neely)