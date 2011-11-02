OSLO Nov 2 Norway opened its 22nd licensing
round for offshore oil and gas exploration on Wednesday by
asking energy companies to nominate areas where they would like
to explore.
"I am determined to maintain activity at all levels on the
Norwegian shelf," Norway's energy and petroleum minister Ola
Norten More said in a statement.
He set the deadline for nominations at January 11, 2012.
"I have strong faith that the industry remains interested in
our immature areas in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.
Through predictable and frequent licensing rounds we open the
way for a stable framework for the oil industry," he added.
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi)