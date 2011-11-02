OSLO Nov 2 Norway opened its 22nd licensing round for offshore oil and gas exploration on Wednesday by asking energy companies to nominate areas where they would like to explore.

"I am determined to maintain activity at all levels on the Norwegian shelf," Norway's energy and petroleum minister Ola Norten More said in a statement.

He set the deadline for nominations at January 11, 2012.

"I have strong faith that the industry remains interested in our immature areas in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea. Through predictable and frequent licensing rounds we open the way for a stable framework for the oil industry," he added.

