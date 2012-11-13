* Oil production in first 10 months was 3 pct below targets * Will be a "challenge" to met full-year target OSLO, Nov 13 Norwegian oil and gas production fell short of forecasts once again in October and the full-year output target could also miss expectations, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday. Oil output in October totalled 1.472 million barrels per day, short of the 1.7 million barrel target as several fields were either shut or had not come online, the NPD said in a statement. Natural gas sales totalled 10.0 billion cubic meters for the month, below the NPD's forecast for 10.36 million cubic meters. Norway is the world's eighth-biggest oil exporter and Europe's second-biggest piped gas supplier. "Oil production is also about 3.0 percent below the cumulative prognosis this year," NPD forecasting director Jan Bygdevoll said. "Since the prognosis for the remainder of the year is relatively high, it might be a challenge to meet the oil production target for 2012." Production is below target due to issues at seven different fields, many of which remain unresolved, the NPD said. Production at the Ula, Tambar and Oselvar fields was closed after hydrocarbon leak at BP's Ula platform, while production at BP's Skarv and Talisman's Yme fields did not start this year as planned, the NPD said. In addition, BP's Valhall and Hod fields were closed in preparation for production start through a new platform.