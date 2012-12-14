* Nov oil output 15 pct below forecast * 11-month oil output 4 pct below forecast * Gas sales well exceed target OSLO, Dec 14 Norway's oil production fell 15 percent short of the target in November and will also miss the full-year target because of unexpected outages, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday. Oil production totalled 1.44 million barrels per day, down from 1.48 million in October, as close to a dozen fields suffered partial or full outages because of technical problems or maintenance. Norway is the world's eighth-biggest oil exporter and Europe's second-biggest gas supplier. The largest fields that had outages for part or all of the month included Statoil's Troll and Aasgard fields and BP's Valhall and Ula, the NPD said in a statement. In addition, BP's Skarv field was scheduled to come online earlier this year but will not start up until late December. BP said Skarv is not yet running but is in the final stages of start up and should be operating before the end of the year. Valhall is scheduled to resume in early January and Ula is already operating after a leak forced a shutdown. In the first 11 months of the year, oil output is 4 percent below the NDP's forecast. For December, the NPD earlier forecast oil production of around 1.7 million barrels a day, a figure that will be difficult to achieve as some of the outages continued into the month. Natural gas sales totalled 10 billion cubic metres, just shy of the 10.3 billion cubic metre target and unchanged from October, the NPD added. However, gas sales in the first 11 months exceeded the NPD's forecast by 8 percent, indicating that full-year sales will also be sharply higher than the forecast.