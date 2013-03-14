* Oil production 1.44 mln barrels per day vs 1.48 mln
forecast
* Gas sales 8.85 bln cubic metres vs 9.16 bln target
* Several fields sustain problems
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian oil and gas production
fell in February, missing already low expectations as several
fields struggled with unexpected issues, the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate said on Thursday.
Oil production fell to 1.44 million barrels per day, short
of forecasts to maintain January's level of 1.48 million, the
NPD said in a statement.
Oil production from Norway, the world's seventh largest
exporter, is expected to fall to a 25-year low this year as
fields mature and new finds still need years to come on stream.
"The oil production is about 0.5 percent below the NPD's
prognosis so far this year," the NPD said.
Oil output is forecast to rise to 1.49 million barrels in
March.
Fields sustaining reduced output because of technical issues
included Statoil's Oseberg and Troll, and BP's
Skarv and Valhall. Statoil's Grane field had reduced production
because of maintenance work.
Gas sales from Norway, which supplies a fifth of the
European Union's needs, totalled 8.85 billion cubic metres in
February, well down from January's 10.48 billion and below the
NPD's forecast for 9.16 billion.
Although gas sales are forecast to rebound to 10.0 billion
cubic metres in March, an unexpected outage at the huge Troll
field and temporary problems at the plant processing gas from
Shell's Ormen Lange field will likely make that target
difficult to reach.