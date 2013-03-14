* Oil production 1.44 mln barrels per day vs 1.48 mln forecast * Gas sales 8.85 bln cubic metres vs 9.16 bln target * Several fields sustain problems OSLO, March 14 Norwegian oil and gas production fell in February, missing already low expectations as several fields struggled with unexpected issues, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday. Oil production fell to 1.44 million barrels per day, short of forecasts to maintain January's level of 1.48 million, the NPD said in a statement. Oil production from Norway, the world's seventh largest exporter, is expected to fall to a 25-year low this year as fields mature and new finds still need years to come on stream. "The oil production is about 0.5 percent below the NPD's prognosis so far this year," the NPD said. Oil output is forecast to rise to 1.49 million barrels in March. Fields sustaining reduced output because of technical issues included Statoil's Oseberg and Troll, and BP's Skarv and Valhall. Statoil's Grane field had reduced production because of maintenance work. Gas sales from Norway, which supplies a fifth of the European Union's needs, totalled 8.85 billion cubic metres in February, well down from January's 10.48 billion and below the NPD's forecast for 9.16 billion. Although gas sales are forecast to rebound to 10.0 billion cubic metres in March, an unexpected outage at the huge Troll field and temporary problems at the plant processing gas from Shell's Ormen Lange field will likely make that target difficult to reach.