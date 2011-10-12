OSLO, Oct 12 Norway's preliminary oil and natural gas output declined in September, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION

Prelim Sept Aug Oil 1.557 1.623 NGL and condensate 0.335 0.375 Natural gas 7.4 7.9

NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

(Reporting By Walter Gibbs)