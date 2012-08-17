OSLO, Aug 17 Norway's preliminary oil output
fell in July while natural gas production rose, the Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.
Oil production was 5 percent short of projections, mainly
due to a strike, the NPD added.
PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION
Prelim July Revised June
Oil 1.481 1.491
NGL and condensate 0.375 0.368
Natural gas 9.1 8.5
NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given
in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in
billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the
largest oil and gas producer off Norway.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)