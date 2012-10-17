Oslo, Oct 17 Norway's oil and gas production f ell s harply in September, primarily due to planned maintenance and technical problems on several fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday, based on preliminary data. The following are key production figures for September and August. PRELIMINARY MONTHLY PRODUCTION Sept Aug Oil 1.243 1.498 NGL and condensate 0.271 0.334 Natural gas 6.9 8.1 NOTES: Oil, NGL (natural gas liquids) and condensate given in millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Gas is in billions of standard cubic metres. Statoil is the largest oil and gas producer off Norway. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)