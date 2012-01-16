STAVANGER Jan 16 A giant North Sea oil find could contain some 1.8 billion barrels in reserves, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday, placing the find in the lower range of previous estimates putting it at between 1.7 and 3.3 billion barrels.

"The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's preliminary estimates of the discovery are about 1,800 million barrels of oil equivalent," the agency tasked with managing Norway oil and gas resources said in a statement.

"However, the NPD emphasises that this figure is uncertain, and six or seven new appraisal well are planned during 2012."