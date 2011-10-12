STAVANGER, Norway Oct 12 Norway's Oil Directorate said on Wednesday it would wait until 2012 before adding major recent oil discoveries to the country's overall resource estimates.

Oil firms Lundin and Statoil recently announced large oil finds at the interconnected Avaldsnes-Aldous North Sea discovery, with Lundin suggesting it could be the third-largest field found on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Statoil and the Oil Directorate (NPD) have declined to verify Lundin's most recent claims, saying they prefer to analyse the field further.

Statoil's Barents Sea Skrugard discovery would also be added to the country's total resources in 2012, the NPD said.

Norway is the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second largest for gas. Oil production peaked in 2001 and has fallen since. In 2010 the Nordic country produced 1.8 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen)