BRIEF-Fibrogen wins China clearance to conduct key study testing roxadustat
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
OSLO Oct 8 Oil spilled in the North Sea during the loading of a tanker at the Statfjord field, operator Statoil said on Thursday.
It was unclear how much oil was spilled. Production at the Statfjord A was going as normal, but loading of tankers is suspended and it is unclear when it will resume, Statoil said.
Statoil's partners at the field are ExxonMobil and Centrica. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Fibrogen announces china fda approval of cta to conduct pivotal phase 2/3 clinical trial of roxadustat in anemia associated with lower risk mds
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.