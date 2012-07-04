OSLO, July 4 The chief of Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said on Wednesday the industry faced a serious situation due to a strike by offshore workers which has slowed shipments from the world's eighth-largest exporter.

Labour unions and the oil industry failed to reach a deal over pension issues after meeting for a second round of talks on Wednesday.

"We have failed, and it is really a serious situation for the whole industry," Gro Braekken, head of the OLF, told reporters at the end of talks.

Braekken declined to speculate whether the oil industry would call a lockout. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Vegard Botterli)