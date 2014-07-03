OSLO, July 3 Austrian oil and gas firm OMV has made a small oil discovery in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The well, drilled about seven kilometres northwest of the 7324/8-1 "Wisting Central" oil found, encountered an oil column of about 20 metres, estimated to hold between three and eight million cubic metres of recoverable oil.

OMV holds 25 percent in the licence 537, where the discovery was made. The other partners include Idemitsu Petroleum, Petoro and Tullow Oil with each holding 20 percent, and Statoil with 15 percent.

