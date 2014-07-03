OSLO, July 3 Austrian oil and gas firm OMV
has made a small oil discovery in the Barents Sea, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.
The well, drilled about seven kilometres northwest of the
7324/8-1 "Wisting Central" oil found, encountered an oil column
of about 20 metres, estimated to hold between three and eight
million cubic metres of recoverable oil.
OMV holds 25 percent in the licence 537, where the discovery
was made. The other partners include Idemitsu Petroleum, Petoro
and Tullow Oil with each holding 20 percent, and Statoil
with 15 percent.
