OSLO, April 12 Power consumption at Norway's giant gas field Ormen Lange will be reduced by 40 percent during maintenance planned to last from May 22 to June 2, its operator Royal Dutch Shell PLC said in a market message on Friday.

The power consumption is expected to be reduced to 120 MW from 200 MW during the period, indicating a corresponding drop in output from the Nyhamna plant that processes gas from the field.

Nyhamna, which feeds the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main subsea gas import route, has a capacity to process about 70 million cubic metres of gas per day.