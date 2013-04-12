OSLO, April 12 Power consumption at Norway's
giant gas field Ormen Lange will be reduced by 40 percent during
maintenance planned to last from May 22 to June 2, its operator
Royal Dutch Shell PLC said in a market message on
Friday.
The power consumption is expected to be reduced to 120 MW
from 200 MW during the period, indicating a corresponding drop
in output from the Nyhamna plant that processes gas from the
field.
Nyhamna, which feeds the Langeled pipeline, the UK's main
subsea gas import route, has a capacity to process about 70
million cubic metres of gas per day.