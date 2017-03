OSLO, July 10 Natural gas production at Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field offshore Norway was shut on Thursday afternoon due to power trip, the company told the Nordic power exchange.

Power consumption, which dropped to 20 megawatt (MW) at 1645 GMT from 190 MW, is expected to be ramped up by 0100 GMT on Friday, Shell added in a market message.

The company has to report a drop in power consumption as its onshore Nyhamna plant processing gas from Ormen Lange is one of the biggest electricity consumers in the Nordics.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)