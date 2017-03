OSLO, March 26 Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange natural gas field in Norway suffered an unexpected outage because of a power dip, the company said in a market message on Tuesday.

Ormen Lange's power consumption fell to 20 megawatts from an installed 200 MW, and ramp up is expected in eight hours, it added.

Norwegian gas flows were around 323 million cubic metres per day at 1418 GMT, little changed from 327 mcm this morning.