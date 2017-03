OSLO, March 24 Norway's gas output will be cut by 24 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Monday due to an outage at the Nyhamna plant which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field, gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

The outage, which started at 1218 GMT on Monday due to processing problems, was expected to last for 16 hours, Gassco added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)