OSLO, March 25 Gas output from Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant will be cut for longer than earlier expected and the outage will also be bigger, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message

The plant which processes gas from Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange field will see its production reduced by 38 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Tuesday, up from previously indicated 28 mcm, it added.

Production on Wednesday is expected to be cut by 10 mcm per day as the outage was to last now for 35 hours since starting on Monday's afternoon. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)