OSLO, Sept 14 A Norwegian court has declared Norway's display ban on tobacco products in retail stores legal, in a ruling against cigarette maker Philip Morris, the court said on Friday.

Philip Morris had claimed the ban violates the free trade agreement that links non-EU member Norway to the European Union's market rules, while the Norwegian health ministry had argued that discouraging smoking was more important.

Norway has said that if the ban was to be upheld it would follow Australia and require plain packaging of tobacco.

Australia's landmark decision from last month means that from Dec. 1, cigarettes and tobacco products must be sold in plain olive green packets with graphic health warnings, such as pictures of mouth cancer and other smoking-related illnesses.