(Adds Statoil CEO, Norway foreign minister, other officials)
* Gassco eyes 1,400 km extension of pipeline to Barents Sea
* Extended pipeline would carry Arctic gas to Europe
* "We have to think big" - Norway foreign minister
* Preliminary price tag: $1.9-5.6 billion
By Walter Gibbs
HARSTAD, Norway, Aug 31
Norway is studying a massive northward extension of its offshore
pipeline network to reach potential gas fields in the central
Barents Sea, where Norway and Russia agreed on a boundary
earlier this year.
"We are looking at the whole Barents Sea area on the
Norwegian side," Kjell Varlo Larsen, spokesman for state-owned
Norway pipeline operator Gassco, told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It will be based on (gas) discoveries that are already made
but also on the future outlook."
Gassco's pipelines supply a fifth of European gas needs.
They criss-cross the North Sea and Norwegian Sea but stop about
halfway up Norway's rugged west coast, off Trondheim.
As oil companies look to the Arctic to replace declining
fields off southern Norway, Gassco wants to find the best way to
extend its trunk line north and then east into the Barents --
some 1,400 km.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere welcomed the
"daring vision" of a pipeline for Arctic gas that industry
executives said could cost billions of dollars.
"We have to think big," he told Reuters on the sidelines of
a petroleum conference above the Arctic Circle.
He noted that Norway's current gas production of some 100
billion cubic metres per year is projected to plunge after 2020
unless large new discoveries -- most likely in the Artcic -- are
brought to market.
"An extension of the pipeline network can stengthen the
Norwegian footprint in Europe and prolong our leadership as a
predictable supplier of gas," he said.
He said an offer to transport Russian gas to western Europe
through Norwegian pipes "cannot be excluded", though Russia is
investigating its own transport solutions.
Statoil CEO Helge Lund confirmed on Wednesday that
Gassco has completed a separate study for a potential pipeline
linking the Norwegian oil company's pioneering Snoehvit field in
the Barents to the north end of today's Aasgaard Transport
pipeline some 1,000 km south.
Lund said Statoil is comparing the cost and utility of
moving future Snoehvit gas by pipe as an alternative to
expanding a plant near Hammerfest that now super freezes the gas
into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for ship transport.
He declined to reveal the contents of the Snoehvit study,
which will be evaluated over two years, and said piping gas has
a disadvantage compared with shipping -- price.
"With LNG (ships) you can push the gas to the highest paying
market," he said, noting that world economic growth was
increasingly focussed on Asia.
Pipeline proponent Johan Petter Barlindhaug, chairman of
North Energy , said industry officials see the cost of
a full-fledged Barents pipeline ranging from 10 billion to 30
billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9 billion to $5.6 billion).
He said a pipeline was unlikely to be built whole, but would
inch northward as new gas volumes are found.
"We need to find a lot more gas" to justify a full
build-out, he said -- and predicted that would eventually
happen.
"I think we will see the pipeline passing by the North Cape
around 2030," he said, referring to Norway's northernmost tip.
Bente Nyland, head of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate,
said about 10 more exploration wells will be drilled in the
Barents Sea by the end of 2012.
"It's an all-time high tempo now," she told Reuters, but
declined to say when to expect a licensing round for oil
companies to explore the newly delineated zone at the Russian
frontier.
Larsen said results from Gassco's "Norwegian Continental
Shelf 2020" pipeline study would be issued this winter.
The study is to include potential new or expanded onshore
gas processing facilities in the far north and any upgrades to
the southerly matrix needed to prevent bottlenecks.
Gro Braekken, managing director of the Norwegian Oil
Industry Association, said an investment to pipe gas from the
Norwegian Barents made no sense unless Norway also permits oil
and gas activity off the Lofoten archipelago in the more
southerly Arctic.
Otherwise, she told Reuters, "the obvious route to market
(for Norway's Barents gas) is through Russia".
Norway's government has deferred a formal study of the the
environmentally sensitive Lofoten area until at least 2013.
(Reporting By Walter Gibbs; Editing by William Hardy)