OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) -- Norwegian pipeline operator Gassco says:

* It is studying a pipeline extension some 1,400 km to Russian border in Barents Sea

* Results of wide-ranging Barents pipeline study to be published this winter

* Earlier in August completed separate study for Statoil STL.L of an approximately 1,000-km pipeline transport alternative to expanding its Snoehvit LNG plant in western Barents

(Reporting by Walter Gibbs)