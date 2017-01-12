OSLO Jan 12 A key committee at Norway's ruling
Conservative party presented its proposals on Thursday for a
2017-2021 policy document:
** The party will decide which elements to keep and which to
change at a meeting later this spring. Norway's next general
election is due in September
ON TAXES
** Moderate overall tax relief
** Reduce, and eventually remove, wealth tax on assets
employed as working capital in a business
** Continue to implement previously agreed tax reform, with
lower tax on companies and individuals
ON OIL INDUSTRY
** Require that energy firms present plans to raise the
extraction rate of in-place resources at oil and gas fields when
production licences are up for renewal
** Carry out impact assessment for potential oil and gas
exploration in the waters offshore, Lofoten, Vesteraalen and
Senja
ON PRIVATISATION
** Increase private ownership in companies controlled by the
state in cases where this is seen as beneficial to the company
and to society
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)