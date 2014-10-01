* More than 140 firms operate regional, local grids
* Sector needs investment seen difficult for small firms
* Government-sponsored study suggests consolidation
* Government urged to remove investment caps
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, Oct 1 Norway's energy lobby on Wednesday
offered its backing to government calls for consolidation among
the country's small grid operators but urged regulatory changes
to help attract investors.
Plans to add more renewable power generation and bolster
exports via new interconnectors will require investment in the
grid, something the country's more than 140 small regional
operators are expected to struggle to fund.
A government-sponsored study led by former oil and energy
minister Eivind Reiten published in May concluded consolidation
would help the sector by creating larger firms better able to
raise needed funding.
"In general, we support the direction the report is pointing
to... but the government needs to provide more incentives for
companies to merge," Oluf Ulseth, head of Norway's Energi Norge
energy industry lobby, said on Wednesday.
"The (report's) recommendations... will most likely lead to
a reduction of the number of network companies in the future,"
he said.
The oil and energy ministry, which set Wednesday as a
deadline for industry feedback to the study, was not immediately
available for comment.
The report said there should be fewer grid operators to form
larger companies better positioned to borrow in the bond market
or attract investment from sources such as pension funds and
insurance companies.
"A fragmented network structure limits the possibilities to
realise economies of scale," it said.
Norway has a transmission grid 90 percent owned by state-run
Statnett and a number of regional and local grids owned mostly
by municipalities and county governments.
The eight largest grid firms each have more than 100,000
customers and hold about 60 percent of the market, while the
rest are owned by small companies, some with fewer than 10,000
customers in the country of five million.
"This (market fragmentation) has led us to the shortage of
capital that our industry is facing as major investment needs
are piling up," said Thomas Nysen, chief executive of Agder
Energi, a grid operator and power producer.
Norway plans to build power interconnections to Germany and
Britain to export more of its emissions-free hydropower. It also
aims to build more wind power farms, electrify offshore oil and
gas platforms and get more electric cars on to its roads.
All of this requires a well-functioning domestic grid,
something which will require an estimated investment of 60-80
billion crowns ($9.4-$12.5 bln) in transmission and distribution
grids over the next 5-6 years, according to power market
regulator NVE and consultancy THEMA.
"The biggest challenge on the grid side is how to get the
required investments financed," Tormod Hansen, the area manager
for the Scandinavian power market at energy firm DNV GL, told
Reuters.
DIVIDEND POLICIES, INVESTMENT CAPS
Not only small, many operators run by local governments
behave more like financial investors than strategic owners,
focusing on delivering dividends rather than capital spending,
the report said.
Pension funds and life insurance companies are seen as
potential investors into power grids as they look for steady,
low-risk returns, but there are currently legal limits on the
size of stakes they can hold in energy companies.
Norway's KLP pension fund, which has $68.5 billion under
management, sought to buy 35 percent at Troender Energi, the
country's eighth largest grid company, for 750 million Norwegian
krone ($116.4 million) in 2011, but was limited to taking just
15 percent.
"We are very keen on investing into energy companies because
they have the same long-term perspective and provide stable
return on investments, but there are limitations imposed on
shareholding. We hope that the government will change that,"
said KLP spokesman Ole Jacob Frich.
Reiten's report suggested the government needed to remove
the caps on shareholdings in grid companies. This view is backed
by energy companies, Energi Norge's Ulseth said.
"I do see a lot of fund managers from infrastructure funds
looking at Norway... There was a lot of interest, when Fortum
was selling its grid," Ulseth said.
Oslo-listed Hafslund, Norway's largest grid
operator, bought a local grid from Finnish utility Fortum in
April.
(1 U.S. dollar = 6.4456 Norwegian krone)
(Editing by Balazs Koranyi and Jason Neely)