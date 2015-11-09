(Adds minister quotes, details)

OSLO Nov 9 Private companies should be allowed to build power links connecting Norway to other countries, ending the monopoly of state-owned Statnett, the government proposed on Monday.

A group of Norwegian power companies and Sweden's Vattenfall have sought permission to build a power link to Britain, in addition to a link built by Statnett and Britain's National Grid.

Norway's right-wing minority government has pledged to increase the role of private ownership in the Nordic country's economy, dominated by majority state-owned companies.

"When other players than Statnett can own and operate interconnectors, it will strengthen the competition for development of such projects," Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien said in a statement.

The proposed change would reverse the policies of the previous centre-left government, which had granted Statnett monopoly rights to build and operate interconnetions.

The current government approved last year Statnett's plans to build a 1,400-megawatt power link to Britain, the longest subsea cable in the world, by 2021, and another one of the same capacity to Germany by 2019.

Nordic power producers, such as Vattenfall, have been hurt by low regional prices, and hope new power links would allow them to export more electricity to higher paying markets.

Separately, the government also proposed legislation that could expand private investments in the Norwegian power industry by making it simpler for publicly-owned utilities to sell minority stakes of up to 33 percent to outside investors.

Most power companies in Norway are owned by the state or municipalities. They must remain under public control even if private capital is allowed to invest in minority stakes, the Oil and Energy ministry added.

A government-sponsored study led by former Oil and Energy minister Eivind Reiten concluded last year the government should relax utility ownership rules to attract needed investments.

Private stakes in public power firms are currently allowed under some ownership forms but not for others, and the new legislation, if accepted by parliament, will streamline ownership rules.

Norway's minority government must negotiate with two smaller centrist parties to pass the legislation.

Norway's KLP pension fund, which has over $60 billion under its management, told Reuters last year it would be keen to invest more in grid companies as they provide steady long-term returns.

Average Nordic power prices sunk to a 15-year low in the third quarter of this year, after hitting a seven-year low in 2014, due to rising supply from renewables and sluggish demand growth. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter)