OSLO Nov 9 Private companies should be allowed
to build power links connecting Norway to other countries,
ending the monopoly of state-owned Statnett, the government
proposed on Monday.
A group of Norwegian power companies and Sweden's Vattenfall
have sought permission to build a power link to
Britain, in addition to a link built by Statnett and Britain's
National Grid.
Norway's right-wing minority government has pledged to
increase the role of private ownership in the Nordic country's
economy, dominated by majority state-owned companies.
"When other players than Statnett can own and operate
interconnectors, it will strengthen the competition for
development of such projects," Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien
said in a statement.
The proposed change would reverse the policies of the
previous centre-left government, which had granted Statnett
monopoly rights to build and operate interconnetions.
The current government approved last year Statnett's plans
to build a 1,400-megawatt power link to Britain, the longest
subsea cable in the world, by 2021, and another one of the same
capacity to Germany by 2019.
Nordic power producers, such as Vattenfall, have been hurt
by low regional prices, and hope new power links would allow
them to export more electricity to higher paying markets.
Separately, the government also proposed legislation that
could expand private investments in the Norwegian power industry
by making it simpler for publicly-owned utilities to sell
minority stakes of up to 33 percent to outside investors.
Most power companies in Norway are owned by the state or
municipalities. They must remain under public control even if
private capital is allowed to invest in minority stakes, the Oil
and Energy ministry added.
A government-sponsored study led by former Oil and Energy
minister Eivind Reiten concluded last year the government should
relax utility ownership rules to attract needed investments.
Private stakes in public power firms are currently allowed
under some ownership forms but not for others, and the new
legislation, if accepted by parliament, will streamline
ownership rules.
Norway's minority government must negotiate with two smaller
centrist parties to pass the legislation.
Norway's KLP pension fund, which has over $60 billion under
its management, told Reuters last year it would be keen to
invest more in grid companies as they provide steady long-term
returns.
Average Nordic power prices sunk to a 15-year low in the
third quarter of this year, after hitting a seven-year low in
2014, due to rising supply from renewables and sluggish demand
growth.
