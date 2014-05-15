OSLO May 15 Plans to build power links from Norway to Britain and Germany by the end of this decade were on track, despite still needing approvals from the respective governments, Norway's grid operator said on Thursday.

Statnett is planning to build two 1,400-megawatt (MW) interconnectors to Germany and the UK, each at a cost of 6-8 billion crowns ($1-1.35 billion), by 2018 and 2020 respectively.

The state-owned company has warned that projects could face delays if no approvals granted by the spring.

"We are still planning to make the final investment decision this year. If we manage to do that, we can keep up to the same schedule," Statnett's spokesman Christer Gilje said.

The cables would ensure security of supplies to Norway during dry and cold years, while its hydro power resources could help balance variations in wind and solar power output in Germany and Britain.

Norway has the biggest water reservoirs in Europe, and hydropower plants can be very flexible in reacting to demand changes.

Industry sources said, Germany was expected to decide on the Norwegian link by the end of June, while decision on the UK cable depend on new market regulations.

"We want see what the regulations in Britain will be," Gilje said.

The big concern for Norway is plans to introduce capacity markets in Britain and Germany, and how those would affect profitability for the cables.

Norway would like its own producers exporting power to Britain or Germany to be able to get the same capacity payments as the producers in those countries.

Britain has said that that would not be possible, prompting warning from Oslo that the Norwegian government could reconsider issuing a licence.

Oslo is closely following talks between Britain and the Netherlands on financial arrangement for the Nemo link, a 1,000 MW capacity interconnector, between the two countries, industry sources said. ($1 = 5.9221 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)