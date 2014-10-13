OSLO Oct 13 Norway has granted state-run grid operator Statnett licences to construct two subsea power cables to Germany and Britain, it said on Monday, in what would become the world's longest subsea interconnection.

The two cables will boost Norway's power export capacity by 50 percent, and analysts said this could help to export a power surplus and to lift power prices in the Nordic region, where demand has been sluggish.

The 1,400-megawatt cable to Germany will be more than 500 km (310 miles) while the one to Britain will be 700 km lone and will have the same capacity as the German cable.

"Interconnection with Germany and the UK will give a better utilization of the power systems and create economic benefits," Norway's Oil and Energy Minister Tord Lien said.

"These cables are important for successfully increasing our share of renewable energy."

He told Reuters in September the government was committed to keeping the projects on track, hinting at the upcoming approval.

The links would also allow Germany and Britain to import hydropower from Norway to balance fluctuations in wind and solar power output, while Norway would be able to import power during dry years.

Analysts at Oslo-based consultancy THEMA said in a recent study they expected Norway to mostly export power to Britain due to higher prices there.

Statnett partnered with Germany's power grid operator TennetT and state-owned bank KfW on the German cable, and will partner with Britain's National Grid to build the British one.