OSLO Jan 6 Norway's power grid operator
Statnett should retain a monopoly on building and operating
international power links, the country's competition regulator
said on Wednesday, in an unusual move.
Statnett was granted exclusive rights by the former
centre-left government in 2013, putting on hold a project to
build a NorthConnect link to Britain by a group of Norwegian
power companies and Sweden's Vattenfall.
Nordic power producers would like to see more links to
export surplus power which sent Nordic electricity prices to
15-year lows last year.
The Competition Authority, however, said in a letter to the
Oil and Energy Ministry, which proposed to change the laws last
year, that Statnett's monopoly should be protected, because the
state-owned grid operator was in a position to decide what's
best for wider society.
"Competition is a tool to find good solutions for society as
a whole and in this case and in energy overall, a grid is a
natural monopoly, so competition will not give better solutions
... or lower prices in the market," Oeyvind Nilsen, deputy head
of the Competition Authority, told Reuters.
"It's not about defending Statnett's monopoly, but we
believe that you need one company to operate the grid, and grid
operations should be separated from power production," he added.
Statnett is already involved in two projects to build power
links to Germany and Britain by 2019 and 2021 respectively.
Norway's current right-wing minority government, which came
to power in 2013, promised to reduce the state's role in the
economy and allow others to build power links.
The Oil and Energy Ministry proposed relevant amendments to
the Energy Law last year to boost the competition in developing
costly projects.
The Competition Authority also expressed concerns that
private owners might be inclined to manipulate transmission
capacities to profit from power sales.
"Power generators can, for example, have an incentive to
limit the capacity of interconnectors to create temporary
bottlenecks in the electricity market and therefore increase
energy prices," it said in a letter to the ministry.
Odd Oeygarden, chairman of NorthConnect, said the
Competition Authority's conclusions were made on wrong
assumptions.
"The conclusions doesn't correspond to the reality. They
haven't studied properly how such cables operate," he told
Reuters.
The authorities could ensure projects meet public needs when
issuing licences, while power flows would be decided by market
prices at both ends, he added.
Oeygarden said he expected the Norwegian parliament, which
will have the final say on the amendments proposed by the Oil
and Energy Ministry, to make a decision by mid-March.
