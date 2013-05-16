OSLO May 16 Norwegian electricity power and
grid workers will return to work after the government intervened
to make them end a strike that threatened to cause nationwide
blackouts, the Labour Ministry said on Thursday.
"The ministry has urged the parties to return to work, and
the parties have confirmed that they will do so," a spokeswoman
for the ministry said after meeting the parties. The strike
lasted more than two weeks and involved some 3,500 workers.
The government can step in to stop a strike if it threatens
human lives, vital infrastructure or national interests.
The EL&IT Forbundet union first called a strike on April 29
for 80 members who seek to sign a collective agreement with IT
infrastructure company Atea. On May 7, it expanded the
action to 3,000 members at regional power companies that are
customers of Atea.
As of Tuesday, workers at Statnett, which manages
high-voltage transmission lines and power cables going abroad,
joined the strike, and the national grid operator warned of
potential blackouts.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)