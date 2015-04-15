* Proposal would affect more than 100 utilities

* Government seeks more grid consolidation

OSLO, April 15 Norway wants utilities to separate their distribution and production operations, in a step towards grid consolidation, the oil and energy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposal, which still has to be approved by parliament, would affect more than 100 utilities, which have less than 100,000 customers each, and represent slightly over 40 percent of the market.

The law already requires utilities with more than 100,000 customers, such as Hafslund, to separated their generating and distribution businesses.

The government will launch a consultation on the proposal which will last until the end of May. If approved, the utilities will have three years to separate distribution, but no timeframe was given for any parliamentary approval.

The ministry said the proposal was aimed at creating the conditions necessary for investment in the electricity grid and keeping energy bills for households and businesses low.

The current situation, where utilities are both generating power and operating distribution grids, is "neither transparent nor particularly democratic", Norway's Energy and Oil Minister Tord Lien said.

Such companies have 15 percent higher transmission costs than ones with separate generation and distribution assets, the ministry said, citing a study from power regulator NVE.

Oslo-based consultancy THEMA has estimated that Norway's transmission and distribution grids will need up to 60-80 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.6-10.1 billion) of investment over the next five to six years. ($1 = 7.9380 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Nina Chestney)