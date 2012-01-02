BRIEF-Hotel Properties FY net profit S$103.5 mln vs S$81.7 mln
* Recommends first and final one-tier tax exempt cash dividend of 4 cents per ordinary share
OSLO Jan 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.5 percent in December compared to November, after a 0.5 percent rise a month earlier, real estate industry associations reported on Monday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 8.5 percent in December following an 8.5 percent annual increase in November, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.
Unadjusted prices fell by 1.5 percent in December from November.
In 2012, the association expects prise to rise by between 4 and 6 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editin gby Balazs Koranyi)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017 and that U.S. stocks were not in "bubble territory."
