OSLO Jan 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.5 percent in December compared to November, after a 0.5 percent rise a month earlier, real estate industry associations reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 8.5 percent in December following an 8.5 percent annual increase in November, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.5 percent in December from November.

In 2012, the association expects prise to rise by between 4 and 6 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editin gby Balazs Koranyi)