* To cut wealth tax, corporate tax burden
* Won't cut welfare, oil money spending
* Needs more infrastructure, better education
By Balazs Koranyi and Terje Solsvik
OSLO, May 28 Norway plans to cut taxes, build
more infrastructure and step up spending on research next year
as it prepares to reduce its reliance on oil, Prime Minister
Erna Solberg said on Wednesday.
The Conservative Party leader, who took office in October
after eight years of Labour Party rule, also told Reuters there
would be no welfare cuts or reduction in oil money spending next
year, despite calls from the International Monetary Fund.
As the Scandinavian country's dominant energy sector is
slowing after a decade-long boom, the government aims to make
other sectors more competitive. It hopes to announce plans to
partially privatise some state firms before the summer, although
any asset sales would be small, Solberg said, dampening
expectations for sales of major stakes in companies such as
Statoil or telecoms firm Telenor.
"We have to prepare for the years when the oil sector
doesn't have such a large impact as now ... it's important to
start," Solberg, 53, said in an interview at her office in the
Akershus Fortress, a medieval castle in Oslo - the premier's
temporary quarters since anti-immigrant militant Anders Behring
Breivik blew up the government's headquarters in 2011.
"Oil investment might not increase as fast, it might go down
a little bit, but I think this strategy for competitiveness is
not a short-term strategy, it's much more long term," said
Solberg, Norway's second female prime minister.
Once seen as a model European economy, Norway has run into
problems as the energy boom is tailing off years ahead of
expectations, exposing a country unprepared and threatening the
long-term viability of its generous welfare model.
High spending within the oil industry has pushed up wages
and other costs to unsustainable levels in all sectors and
non-energy companies are now struggling to pick up the slack in
what has been virtually a single-track economy for the past
decade.
Solberg has mostly lost her "Iron Erna" nickname - earned as
a local government minister for her tough stance on immigration
- since softening her Conservative Party's image with her book
"People, not Billions". She abolished inheritance tax after
taking office last year and has said that reforms to the wealth
tax and to taxes affecting companies are next up.
"We lowered taxes last time we were in government, we'll
continue to lower them," she said. "But if you ask business what
has been their biggest problem, it's lack of skilled workers,
for example engineers, that our education system hasn't been
able (to produce)."
Although Norway cut its corporate tax rate to 27 percent
this year, it still has the highest rate in the Nordics, above
Sweden's 22 percent and Finland's 20 percent, which is a drag on
companies operating on the mainland, away from oil.
NO WELFARE CUTS
Mainland growth is seen falling to about 1.75 percent this
year, half the rate seen in 2012, and economists say there is a
risk Norway, one of the world's richest nations with per capita
GDP of around $100,000, could become trapped in a longer period
of tepid growth.
Although the country has had the foresight to put aside a
massive $875 billion rainy-day cash pile since 1996, or $171,000
per person, this is less than the sum of the government's future
pension obligation.
In addition, successive governments have been spending more
oil money, and this year that spending will be $20 billion
higher than in 2007.
The International Monetary Fund told Norway last week that
it needs to prepare for a potentially rocky transition to life
after oil and has to cut back on spending; curb welfare, such as
sickness and disability benefits; complete its pension reform;
and ease trade restrictions, particularly in agriculture.
When asked if Norway should cut welfare spending, the prime
minister said "No".
"You don't get rich on disability," said Solberg, who has
spent her entire life in politics and won her first seat in
parliament at the age of 28. "I think it's not cutting the
spending (that's important) but making sure people don't fall
out of the labour market."
Instead of spending less oil money, Norway needs to shift
spending to focus on infrastructure, which would boost labour
mobility, and education, she said.
Solberg, who singled out Telenor and Statoil a year ago as
companies in which the state needs to cut its stakes, took a
more reserved view on privatisation now.
"It's still the principle to have a little bit less
ownership but to have state ownership is vital, it's important
for businesses to keep their headquarters, research and
development in Norway," she said. "We don't have any large
proposal for selling off assets now."
