OSLO Feb 13 Norway's interest rates will stay
low for years but the economy is showing cracks as the oil
sector cools off, and loose monetary policies will not be enough
to sustain higher growth, the central bank governor said on
Thursday.
Costs have become too high, due to an offshore oil boom that
appears to be running out of steam, and the currency's
depreciation cannot prop up Norway's eroding competitiveness,
Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in his main annual
policy address.
"We can't expect the increasing terms of trade which we have
benefited so much from to continue, we should be prepared for
the future ... where keeping up growth and unemployment low
become more similar to what other countries face," he said.
He also warned that expansionary fiscal policies may
exacerbate the problem and Norway is spending more and more of
its oil money, even as spending measured as a portion of saved
up oil revenues was declining.
Norway's economic growth on the mainland, or excluding the
offshore oil and shipping sectors, slowed to 2.0 percent last
year from 3.4 percent a year earlier as consumption fell, house
prices dropped and confidence took a hit.
Although the country's growth rate is still nearly twice the
euro zone's, oil investments, a key plank in expansion, is seen
levelling off next year and could possibly fall thereafter.
Oil output dropped to a 25-year low last year and even a
slew of new projects under way will produce just a modest boost
as North Sea fields mature.
LOW RATES
Sluggish growth and low rates abroad forced the central bank
in December to delay a planned rate hike by a year to the summer
of 2015, sending the crown currency to a four-year low.
"Given the prevailing long-term interest rates abroad, it
will likely take a number of years for interest rates in Norway
to move up towards a level that was previously considered
normal," Olsen said.
But he warned that loose policies and the weak crown were
not solving any of Norway's fundamental problems.
"You can't rely on the exchange rate as the sole buffer to
solve our competitive challenge. It just won't happen in the
long run," Olsen said. "Monetary policy easing and low interest
rates do not lead to a sustainable level of high growth."
Norwegian labour unit costs have increased by around 70
percent since 2000, the fastest rate anywhere in the OECD. Costs
in Germany and Sweden, two key trading partners, were up less
than 20 percent over the same period.
Meanwhile, costs in the oil sectors increased by 7 percent a
year on average between 2005 and 2012, pulling costs higher
across all sectors.
Olsen warned that at the end of such a boom, Norway risks
getting stuck with high costs, some of the highest wages in the
world, low growth, low competitiveness growth and rising
unemployment.
(Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)