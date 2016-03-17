OSLO, March 17 Norway's central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday, as expected, and said it may cut again to fight an economic downturn prompted by a drop in oil prices.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would cut its deposit rate from the current 0.75 percent . (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Larry King)