* Keeps key rate at 2.25 percent

* Says future rate path unusually uncertain

* Says sees no rate hike this autumn

* Cites growing euro zone turmoil, global slowdown

* Crown edges up in response (Adds cbank comments, analysts, detail)

By Camilla Knudsen and Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Sept 21 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday and said it did not expect to raise rates this autumn, citing a weaker global economy and worsening fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

The Norwegian crown strengthened after the widely expected U-turn from its earlier stance in favour of hikes, as the market had discounted a small probability of a rate cut.

The central bank said that while prospects for the Norwegian economy remained good, the international backdrop, particularly in Europe, meant that key rates abroad "will be very low over several years ahead".

"We don't foresee at this juncture interest rate increases this autumn," Deputy Governor Jan Qvigstad told a news conference.

"We are on the downside of the low scenario in the interest rate path," he said, adding that the bank did not consider a rate cut at today's meeting.

The Norwegian crown stood at 7.7517 at 1253 GMT against the euro compared to 7.7802 just before the decision was published.

"There were no signals of a rate cut, but also no signals of a hike either, so they are basically saying that they now believe they will be on hold for a long period," said Nordea analyst Erik Bruce.

Bruce said he still believed that the next move from Norges Bank would be a rate hike, but that it would not come before the second half of next year.

Norges Bank said there was "an unusually high level of uncertainty" about its future interest rate moves but that it now expected to keep rates low for a longer period than it had back in June.

"The prospects for the world economy have weakened considerably in the course of summer. External developments and the turbulence in financial markets are also affecting the domestic outlook," Qvigstad said in a statement.

The decision came six weeks after the bank, shaken by a slowdown in the European Union and United States, discarded a planned series of rate hikes and assumed a wait-and-see stance with no guidance on rates ahead.

Previously, Norges Bank had been eager to check nascent inflation and hold back wage growth and housing prices as Norway's non-oil economy accelerated.

"We expect that rates could be raised if the development in prices and production were to move in a more positive direction," Qvigstad said.

"We also see that if there are special economic circumstances, rates could be cut. But if neither of those scenarios become reality, rates will stay unchanged this autumn."

Handelsbanken analyst Kari Due-Andresen said rates would be low for a long period, but added: "We are open for a cut in October if the economy worsens."

Last week all but one of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters predicted the bank would keep its key rate stable at 2.25 percent on Wednesday with nine forecasting it would stay there for the rest of the year.

"If price and cost inflation moves up and growth prospects improve, the key policy rate may be raised," the central bank said in a statement. "If the Norwegian economy is exposed to new major shocks, with a further deterioration in the outlook for growth and inflation, the key policy rate may be reduced."

Low inflation is one of Norges Bank's main worries, with core inflation declining to a pace of 0.8 percent in August while imports from Europe, Norway's dominant trading partner, risk becoming cheaper if the crown strengthens against the euro again.

Norges Bank's key policy rate is set with a view to stabilising inflation close to 2.5 per cent over time.

The crown soared earlier this month as investors sought new safe havens after the Swiss National Bank put a ceiling on its currency. Norges Bank's governor said at the time that interest rates could be cut if it strengthened too much.

Norges Bank said on Wednesday the crown exchange rate so far in the third quarter on average been broadly in line with that projected in the June Monetary Policy Report, despite fluctuating widely.

(Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik, Gwladys Fouche, Henrik Stolen and Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo; Veronica Ek, Daniel Dickson and Mia Shanley in Stockholm. Editing by Mike Peacock)