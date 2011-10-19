* Norges Bank keeps key rate at 2.25 pct as forecast
* Says expects to keep rates on hold until Q3 2012
* Says economic outlook cloudy, cuts 2011 growth forecast
By Walter Gibbs and Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Oct 19 Norway's central bank kept its
main interest rate at 2.25 percent as expected on Wednesday and
ratcheted down its rate-hike projections as the oil-rich country
braces for effects from the euro-zone debt crisis and sluggish
global growth.
The central bank said it was only likely to increase its key
policy rate again in a year's time as economic turbulence and
weaker prospects abroad darken the outlook for Norway's hitherto
accelerating economy.
"Based on Norges Bank's current assessment, the key policy
rate will be kept at the current level for some time ahead",
Governor Oeystein Olsen said, citing "an unusually high level of
uncertainty surrounding developments ahead".
He added: "If the turbulence abroad intensifies and the
outlook for growth and inflation weakens further, the key policy
rate may be reduced. If there are prospects for higher growth
and inflation, the key rate may rise earlier."
The crown slipped after the rate decision to 7.739
against the euro from 7.724 just before the news, then bounced
back to 7.734 at 1311 GMT.
Norges Bank said it would likely keep rates between 1.75
percent and 2.75 percent through March 2012, when its next
Monetary Policy Report is due. The range's midpoint -- seen as
the target for the period -- implies no change in rates.
The bank's chief economist, Jon Nicolaisen, pointed to the
third quarter of 2012 as a likely time for the next rate hike.
Several economists said the bank seemed focused on downside
risks to the economy.
"Their risk assessment has a low rate scenario which is much
lower than their main scenario," said Bjoern Roger Wilhelmsen,
macroeconomist at First Securities.
As recently as June the bank had said it expected to hike
its rate two or three times by the end of 2011 and to reach 3.5
percent by next summer to check housing price inflation and
rising wages as the job market tightened.
That battery of planned hikes was shelved in August, as the
global economy roiled. On Wednesday the bank also reined in
sharply its long-term deposit-rate projections.
It plotted an average policy rate through 2012 of 2.25
percent -- today's level -- whereas in June it had seen 3.5
percent next year. For 2013 it forecast a 3 percent rate, down
from 4.5 percent, and 3.75 percent for 2014, down from 4.75
percent.
It was the fourth straight meeting at which Norges Bank held
its fire.
Elisabeth Holvik, chief economist at Sparebank 1, said she
expected no movement on official rates until mid-2013.
"They point to a reduced outlook for growth and inflation,
and they point to higher lending costs for banks and resulting
tighter credit," she said of Norges Bank's economists.
"That will transfer to higher rates on loans for households
and companies without the central bank doing anything."
Norway's core gross domestic product, excluding energy, rose
1 percent in the second quarter, twice the rate of the first
quarter, though economists have worried the trade-driven economy
would slow as demand abroad slackened.
Norges Bank on Wednesday reduced its estimate for mainland
growth throughout 2011 to 2.75 percent from a previous 3
percent.
Last week 12 of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters said they
expected Norges Bank to keep its main rate at 2.25 percent and
leave it there at least through the end of 2011, while one
predicted a quarter-point cut on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche, Victoria Klesty, Terje
Solsvik, Henrik Stoelen, Joachim Dagenborg and Ole Petter
Skonnord; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Ron Askew)