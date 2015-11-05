* Central bank keeps rates on hold at 0.75 percent as expected

* Repeats it may cut rates again in the coming year

* Says economic developments bit weaker than expected since Sept

* Board did not discuss cutting rates (Adds governor's comments, analyst)

By Camilla Knudsen

OSLO, Nov 5 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate on hold on Thursday and repeated that it may cut rates again in the coming year, adding that economic developments had been slightly weaker than expected since September.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to keep its main rate on hold at a record-low 0.75 percent in November.

"Developments in the Norwegian economy appear to be slightly weaker than projected in the September Report," the central bank said in a statement. It said the crown exchange rate had been, on average, weaker than projected two months ago.

"There's nothing here to prevent a rate cut in the fourth quarter or first quarter next year," said Harald Magnus Andreassen, Swedbank's chief economist in Norway.

"We now believe there's a bigger chance for a rate cut in December than we did in September because of the weaker development in the Norwegian economy."

Norges Bank said the government's amended 2016 budget proposal, which will use more money from the oil fund and from the foreign aid budget to fund increased arrivals of asylum seekers, was more expansionary than the bank had anticipated.

The euro fell to 9.3385 crowns, down 0.6 percent on the day, and lower than the 9.4290 crowns it traded at before the Norges Bank decision, with traders citing some profit-taking.

The board did not discuss cutting rates at Wednesday's meeting, Governor Oeystein Olsen told a news conference.

"The decision was as expected. It's been only five weeks since the last meeting," said DNB Markets economist Kjersti Haugland.

"We expect the cut to come already in December, but today's press release gives us no further information about the central bank's thoughts on that matter."

The central bank has been caught between the need to cool down a red-hot property market and the need to support a slowing economy.

"We're carefully tracking house price developments and have assumed the price growth would dampen. Right now prices seem to be on the downside (of forecasts) but it's too early to conclude," Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of the news conference.

Oil and gas firms, which generate a fifth of the economy's output, have been cancelling investments and laying off thousands of workers, preparing for an extended period of low crude oil prices. (Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik, Ole Petter Skonnord, Stine Jacobsen, Alister Doyle and Gwladys Fouche, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Hugh Lawson)