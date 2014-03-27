OSLO, March 27 Norway's central bank kept
interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent on Thursday, as expected,
and said its next move was likely to be a rate increase in the
summer of 2015.
The bank has kept rates steady for the past two years.
Earlier, it delayed a hike by a year, until the summer of 2015,
to give the economy more time to recover from its rough patch.
Analysts have said the bank could delay even further.
Falling house prices and a tepid recovery across Europe should
give it room to keep borrowing costs low for longer.
