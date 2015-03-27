Mozambique extends probe into govt loans to April 28
MAPUTO, March 25 Mozambique has extended until April 28 an investigation into government-owned firms that hid $2 billion in loans, state media said on Saturday.
OSLO, March 27 The Norwegian central bank will probably cut interest rates to help cushion the economy from a sharp drop in crude prices, the country's central bank governor said in a speech in New York on Friday.
"If developments in the economy ahead prove to be broadly as projected, there are prospects that the key policy rate will be lowered," Governor Oeystein Olsen said, echoing comments he made last week following a meeting of the central bank's board.
"The analysis... suggests a key policy rate of approximately 1 percent in the coming years, followed by a gradual increase," he added in the speech, published on the bank's website.
Norges Bank's key policy rate currently stands at 1.25 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan embarks on a week-long non-deal investor roadshow in Britain and the United States on Monday as weak economic growth and ruling party tensions put the country's investment grade at risk.