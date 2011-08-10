OSLO Aug 10 Norway's central bank kept its main
interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday, backtracking on
well-laid plans for a quarter-point hike as economic turmoil in
Europe and the United States leaves its mark on the oil-rich
country.
Following is the text of the statement on the decisions
issued by Norges Bank.
"Financial markets are marked by turbulence in spite of the
agreement reached by the euro area on a new loan facility for
Greece and the US decision to raise the federal debt ceiling.
Equity prices have declined markedly. Government bond
yields in several European countries remain high. Long-term
interest rates in Spain and Italy rose considerably before the
ECB intervened this week with purchases of government bonds.
Government bond yields in the US, Germany and a number of
other countries, including Norway, have shown an appreciable
decline. The price of bank funding has increased somewhat and
money market premiums have drifted up. The Norwegian krone has
been broadly in line with that projected in the June 2011
Monetary Policy Report.
The uncertainty surrounding future developments in the world
economy has intensified. There are prospects of lower growth in
many countries. Growth was surprisingly low in the US in the
first half-year and unemployment has edged up again.
In Germany and Sweden, activity has remained robust, but
there are signs of a slowdown in a number of other European
countries. Growth remains strong in emerging Asia. Consumer
price inflation abroad remains fairly elevated as a result of
the past rise in commodity prices, but inflation is no longer on
the rise.
Oil prices have declined. The expected future increase in
central bank key rates has been moved forward in time both for
the euro area, the US and the UK.
Growth in the Norwegian economy is solid. Unemployment has
been fairly stable. House prices are still on the rise.
Household credit demand has also increased, but is expanding at
fairly moderate rate. Consumer price inflation has been somewhat
lower than expected. Underlying inflation is now projected to
range between 1¼ and 1½ per cent.
The key policy rate is set with a view to stabilising
inflation close to 2.5 per cent over time. The key policy rate
is low. In the June 2011 Monetary Policy Report, the key policy
rate was projected to rise gradually ahead with a view to
stabilising activity and inflation somewhat further ahead.
At its meeting on 22 June, the Executive Board decided that
the key policy rate should be in the interval 2¼-3¼ per cent in
the period to the publication of the next Report on 19 October,
unless the Norwegian economy is exposed to new major shocks. The
Report also presented an alternative scenario with lower growth
in the world economy, persistent turbulence in financial markets
and where the interest rate increase in Norway was moved further
ahead.
Developments in the Norwegian economy have been broadly in
line with that projected in June. This suggests that the key
policy rate should be raised further. On the other hand,
inflation is low.
The turbulence in financial markets has intensified recently
and there are clear signs of weaker growth internationally. This
also affects the outlook for the Norwegian economy.
An overall assessment of the outlook and the balance of
risks suggests that the key policy rate be left unchanged at
this meeting.
Decision: The key policy rate is left unchanged at 2.25 per
cent.
